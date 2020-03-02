2 arrested in connection with deadly rush-hour shooting that killed 2 on East Freeway in 2019

HOUSTON – Houston police said they have arrested and charged two suspects in a rush-hour shooting that killed two people on East Freeway in Aug. 2019.

The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Aleman and 25-year-old Jose Javier Hernandez, police said.

In August 2019, two people were shot and killed in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Normandy Street exit during rush hour traffic, police said.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash just before the shooting. One vehicle struck the other vehicle, which then spun out in the middle of the freeway, according to police. Police said at least one person got out of the vehicle that didn't spin out and started firing shots into the other vehicle.

Both occupants of the vehicle that spun out, ages 25 and 33, were struck and killed by gunfire, police said. Police said they believe an AR-15 was used by the gunman.

Police said narcotics were found in the victims’ vehicle.