This boozy night hike allows adults to learn, interact with owls found in Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is hosting an Adult Owl Prowl on Saturday, May 23.

Guests, aged 16 years old and up, will learn about owls found in Houston and interact with live owls from the Wildlife Center of Texas, one of the largest rehabilitation center in the country.

The event is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Tickets can be purchased here.

After a presentation by the Wildlife Center of Texas, the group will head out into the woods for a hike along the Arboretum trails. The organizers ask participants to wear walking shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.

Hike guides will carry flashlights, but the trails will be dark.

The event will include light snacks, Saint Arnold’s beer and Katz coffee.