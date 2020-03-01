Several units damaged in 2-alarm fire at west Houston apartment complex, officials say

HOUSTON – Flames ripped through multiple units at an apartment complex in west Houston Sunday morning.

The two-alarm fire was first reported just after midnight at an apartment complex in the 12700 block of Whittington Drive near South Dairy Ashford Road. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a 3-story apartment building at the complex.

Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly, said Herman Gonzales, deputy chief with the Houston Fire Department.

The fire damaged around three units and about seven to nine other units sustained some smoke and water damage, Gonzales said.

No one was injured the fire, Gonzales said.

Red Cross is at the scene assisting tenants displaced by the fire.

It’s unclear what caused the fire. Arson investigators are at the scene.