Man killed in shooting in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man was killed in a shooting in southwest Houston Saturday night.

Police believe the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near 4100 West Orem Drive. Police said family drove the victim to a convenience store located near the intersection of Hiram Clarke Road and West Airport Boulevard where the victim died from his injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Officials are asking for the public’s help. They urge anyone with information to contact HPD Homicide at (713) 308-3600.