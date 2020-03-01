Mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway at Waco Street reopen

A major construction project, the reconstruction of the Waco St. Bridge, is making progress and on Sunday, the Texas Department of Transportation had some good news for Houston drivers: All mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway at Waco Street are open after crews completed road work earlier than expected over the weekend.

Good news! The road work on the new Waco Bridge at I-10 for this weekend was completed early and all mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway EB at Waco are now open. The new Waco bridge will be completed in late 2020. pic.twitter.com/rIM1SHbLaT — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) March 1, 2020

Crews began demolition and reconstruction of the Waco St. Bridge on Feb. 7.

The Waco Street bridge isn’t expected to reopen until the end of the year.

At 14 feet 4 inches, the Waco Street bridge was often struck by over-height trucks attempting to pass under it. In the past 2 years, there were 16 reported bridge strikes at the location, according to a TxDOT release.

Once complete, the new bridge will stand 16 feet 6 inches tall, over 2 feet higher than its previous height, according to a release.

