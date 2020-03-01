71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

71ºF

Local News

Mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway at Waco Street reopen

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: traffic
photo
(TxDOT)

A major construction project, the reconstruction of the Waco St. Bridge, is making progress and on Sunday, the Texas Department of Transportation had some good news for Houston drivers: All mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway at Waco Street are open after crews completed road work earlier than expected over the weekend.

Crews began demolition and reconstruction of the Waco St. Bridge on Feb. 7.

The Waco Street bridge isn’t expected to reopen until the end of the year.

At 14 feet 4 inches, the Waco Street bridge was often struck by over-height trucks attempting to pass under it. In the past 2 years, there were 16 reported bridge strikes at the location, according to a TxDOT release.

Once complete, the new bridge will stand 16 feet 6 inches tall, over 2 feet higher than its previous height, according to a release.

For real-time updates on traffic, visit Click2Houston.com/traffic.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: