Wife finds estranged husband dead in his doorway in Katy

KATY – An otherwise quiet neighborhood has been roped off with crime scene tape following a startling discovery at a Katy home.

A woman found the body of her estranged husband in the entryway of his home Friday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the man, who is in his 30s, was shot to death near Lindenfield Drive and Brandon Oaks Way.

Neighbors told KPRC 2 they heard a commotion earlier in the afternoon.

“I heard a man scream out no no no don’t do it," said neighbor Hannah Vanover. "And I didn’t think anything of it. I just thought he was yelling at the kids not to go to the street or something.”

Investigators said there is no suspect description, and they are gathering more information to figure out who they shooter may be.

“We don’t have a strong timeline yet, we’re still putting that together," said Jason Spencer with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. "We don’t know exactly how long he’s been here.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (713) 221-6000.