HPD: Multiple lanes blocked on North Loop at I-45 after rollover bus crash

HOUSTON – Multiple lanes of North Loop I-610 are blocked off at Interstate 45 Saturday morning following a rollover charter bus crash.

The crash was first reported around 10 a.m.

Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department said the bus was carrying a production crew for a band and was traveling from Dallas to Houston.

Officials said all 11 people on the bus during the crash were injured, five of which were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Houston firefighters say charter bus drove onto plastic barrels. They are now removing the barrels to stabilize the bus. 11 people were in the bus. 11 people were injured. 5 were brought to the hospital. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/xby6lDQFwy — KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon (@KPRC2RoseAnn) February 29, 2020

Charter bus rollover accident on 610 at Airline @KPRC2 Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/NRlPOURWYY — KPRC2 Rose-Ann Aragon (@KPRC2RoseAnn) February 29, 2020