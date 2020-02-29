70ºF

HPD: Multiple lanes blocked on North Loop at I-45 after rollover bus crash

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON – Multiple lanes of North Loop I-610 are blocked off at Interstate 45 Saturday morning following a rollover charter bus crash.

The crash was first reported around 10 a.m.

Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department said the bus was carrying a production crew for a band and was traveling from Dallas to Houston.

Officials said all 11 people on the bus during the crash were injured, five of which were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

