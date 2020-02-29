HPD: Mainlanes of Northwest Freeway closed after early-morning crash kills two

HOUSTON – Mainlanes of U.S. 290 Northwest Freeway are closed at West Tidwell Road Saturday morning following a fatal two-car crash.

Two people were killed in a car crash in northwest Houston Saturday morning when a truck collided with a Toytoa Corolla, police said.

The accident happened on the Northwest Freeway, near West Tidwell Road.

A truck driving the wrong way in the mainlanes of Northwest Freeway was first reported around 2:20 a.m. Officers in the area searching for the truck responded to the crash.

The driver inside the Toyota Corolla died at the scene. The truck driver was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Officials said mainlanes of the Northwest Freeway are closed at West Tidwell Road while investigators are at the scene.

The identities of the drivers were not immediately released.

