Survey: 38% of beer-drinking Americans won’t buy Corona beer amid coronavirus outbreak

he Mexican beer brand, Corona, is seeing a drop in sales amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The reason? Well, according to a survey from 5WPR, 38% of beer-drinking Americans over the age of 21 won’t buy Corona beer out of fear that it could be connected to the coronavirus.

According to SEMrush, there has also been an uptick in searches for “corona beer virus” and “beer coronavirus,” since the outbreak began.

Below are more of the study’s findings:

38% of beer-drinking Americans would not buy Corona under any circumstances

Among those who usually drink Corona, only 4% said they would stop drinking Corona.

14% of those that usually drink Corona said they wouldn’t order Corona in a public venue

16% of beer-drinking Americans were confused about whether Corona beer is related to the coronavirus

Corona beer’s buzz score, which is a score based on whether U.S. adults have heard anything positive or negative about the brand, has dropped since the beginning of this year.

The score went from 75 at the beginning of January all the way down to a 51 as of late February, according to 5WPR.

