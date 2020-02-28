Couple discovers man shot dead inside their home in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A couple who lives in north Harris County came home to a startling discovery after finding a man shot dead Friday morning, sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies said the incident happened at around midnight in the 3800 block of Charriton near Meadow Lane.

According to HCSO, the couple reportedly came home and found the man shot.

Investigators said the couple does not know who the man is or how he got inside their home.

Deputies said they are still trying to figure out what led up to the deadly shooting.