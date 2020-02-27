Police looking for suspect accused of taking inappropriate video at Houston Premium Outlets

CYPRESS – A man is wanted for taking inappropriate videos and then remotely erasing the evidence from his phone, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

Jacoby Brown, 30, was out on bond for child pornography charges when he was confronted by a victim’s boyfriend at Finish Line at the Houston Premium Outlets in Cypress.

Cesar said he caught Brown recording his girlfriend from behind. He said he demanded Brown handover his phone.

“He deleted my girlfriend’s (video), and then he walked out,” Cesar said. “That’s when he came back running towards me, (and) I was able to push him against the glass window.”

Brown bragged that he had many more photos and videos of women on his phone, Cesar said.

"That's when I just snatched the phone out of his hand, and he told me multiple times, 'Please give me my phone back,'" Cesar added. "I said 'if you want your phone back, you can grab it out of my hands, I dare you,' and he never did."

Cesar found dozens of folders on the phone containing dozens of inappropriate photos and videos.

"Very disturbing videos and pictures of girls. (It) makes me wish that I would have done something else at the time," Cesar said.

Folders were labeled names like "up skirts," "under stalls" and "changing rooms," and the victims, nude or partially nude, were adult women and girls as young as 12, court documents said.

Investigators said less than an hour after a deputy got a hold of the phone, he noticed a "blue screen" with the word "erasing" on it. The phone was wiped remotely.

“A lot of people nowadays are a little afraid to speak up or say what’s going on, you know,” Cesar said. “But I’m not that way; I was raised a little bit differently.”

If you recognize Brown, contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at 713-755-6444.