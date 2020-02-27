Opening statements in Arkema trial to begin Thursday

HOUSTON – Opening statements in the trial against employees from a Houston-area chemical plant that exploded during Hurricane Harvey and burned for days are expected to begin Thursday.

The CEO and manager of the Arkema plant in Crosby are facing criminal charges, along with the company. Prosecutors accuse the company of releasing toxic chemicals and placing emergency workers in danger after the plant was inundated by floodwaters.

On Monday, the trial was delayed after a judge determined that the prosecution withheld evidence that should have been handed over to the defense.

Opening statements are set to begin at 9:30 a.m.