Houston uh...finds a way: Social media reacts to flood caused by water main break
HOUSTON – Several roads and a freeway in east Houston are experiencing massive flooding after a 96-inch water main break on Thursday afternoon, according to the city of Houston.
People have taken to social media to comment on the condition and the fact that only in Houston does it flood on a perfect day.
Here are what some people are saying:
This water main break in Houston is crazy #HoustonFlood pic.twitter.com/y8zOQ7Vkz3— Doctor No Step🖲 (@battedball) February 27, 2020
NOLa: Boil water alert— afua (@asantewa) February 27, 2020
Houston: Hold my Tecate
Houston floods even when it doesn't rain— Efra 🎸 (@EfeezyLopeezy) February 27, 2020
Typical day on the highways of Houston https://t.co/uvg6pMafmL— WonderousATX (@wonderousATX) February 27, 2020
There's three water plants for all of Houston (Kingwood, Clear Lake, Ship Channel). My bet is this has taken one of these completely off the system. FUN!— Chris White (@beer_chris) February 27, 2020
Mashallah the city of houston has just saved me from my econometrics test— madhav (@MurgaiMadhav) February 27, 2020
It doesn't even have to rain for there to be flooding in Houston. https://t.co/3dfDaJBf9s— Michelle Mower (@mlmower) February 27, 2020
Loop 610 main lanes, roads flooded by broken water line in east Houston... because why not 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/CbqmvZ3eph— Bree Lege (@BreeLege) February 27, 2020
Man even on a nice sunny day Houston manages to flood :/— Fausto (@_ft69) February 27, 2020
