Houston uh...finds a way: Social media reacts to flood caused by water main break

HOUSTON – Several roads and a freeway in east Houston are experiencing massive flooding after a 96-inch water main break on Thursday afternoon, according to the city of Houston.

People have taken to social media to comment on the condition and the fact that only in Houston does it flood on a perfect day.

Here are what some people are saying:

This water main break in Houston is crazy #HoustonFlood pic.twitter.com/y8zOQ7Vkz3 — Doctor No Step🖲 (@battedball) February 27, 2020

NOLa: Boil water alert

Houston: Hold my Tecate — afua (@asantewa) February 27, 2020

READ MORE: High water covers 610 East Loop and several roads in east Houston after water main break

Houston floods even when it doesn't rain — Efra 🎸 (@EfeezyLopeezy) February 27, 2020

Typical day on the highways of Houston https://t.co/uvg6pMafmL — WonderousATX (@wonderousATX) February 27, 2020

There's three water plants for all of Houston (Kingwood, Clear Lake, Ship Channel). My bet is this has taken one of these completely off the system. FUN! — Chris White (@beer_chris) February 27, 2020

PHOTOS: High water takes over east Houston neighborhood, roads after water main break

Mashallah the city of houston has just saved me from my econometrics test — madhav (@MurgaiMadhav) February 27, 2020

It doesn't even have to rain for there to be flooding in Houston. https://t.co/3dfDaJBf9s — Michelle Mower (@mlmower) February 27, 2020

Loop 610 main lanes, roads flooded by broken water line in east Houston... because why not 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/CbqmvZ3eph — Bree Lege (@BreeLege) February 27, 2020