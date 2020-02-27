44ºF

FBI conducting ‘court-authorized law enforcement activity’ at HISD building

No danger to students, staff or community

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is at an HISD building.

According to the FBI, they are conducting a “court-authorized law enforcement activity at the Hattie Mae White, HISD Administration Building.”

The FBI said there is no danger to any HISD students, staff or the greater Houston community, according to the FBI.

They aid additional information will be provided as it become public.

This is a developing story.

