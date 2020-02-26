Local doctor says this mask prevents the spread of coronavirus, selling out fast

HOUSTON – A Houston area doctor says the N95 mask could help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The mask looks similar to the masks contractors and painters wear but doctors said the N95 not only works better but effective against the spread of the deadly virus. These respirators have become one of the most sought after items in the world since the coronavirus.

Doctors also said the normal surgical-type masks that you see people normally wearing on planes and in other countries are not effective in stopping the coronavirus. They said if you want a chance at protecting yourself, the N95 is the way to go.

What is an N95 respirator mask?

According to the Food and Drug Administration, an N95 respirator is a respiratory protective device designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles

Are they actually effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus?

According to Dr. John Butler, a physician that specialized in infectious disease at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land, yes.

“We’re recommending using the N95. And it does appear to be effective in preventing the spread or transmission of the virus,” Butler said.

Why are N95s so hard to purchase right now?

“The manufacturers now, whether they’re producing domestically or internationally, have already exceeded their capacity and are trying to fulfill inventory levels in countries around the world,” said R.J. Poonawala, inventory manager at Spring Branch Medical Supply.

Manufacturers have implemented an allocation protocol on the N95s and other infection control products like isolation gowns & coveralls. What does that mean?

“What that means is that any available inventories that weren’t already committed to purchasing orders were going to be delegated for priority two major healthcare institutions or major government agencies who might have a need for it,” Poonawala said.