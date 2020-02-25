Pregnant Woman injured after high-speed chase ends in multi-vehicle crash

HOUSTON – A high-speed chase in north Houston ended when a fleeing driver crashed into three other cars, sending a pregnant woman and another driver to the hospital.

It began when a Harris County Pct. 1 deputy constable tried to stop a truck with expired paper plates at Highway 249 and Moonglow Street.

The driver refused to pull over and lead police on a chase that covered three miles at speeds up to 100 mph, officials said.

It ended when the fleeing driver ran a red light at Gulf Bank and Airline and plowed into three other cars, officials said. One of the drivers was a pregnant woman, officials said.

“She was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures. Her injuries are not life-threatening,” said Kevin Quinn, a spokesman for Precinct One Constable.

Another driver was taken to the hospital to have his knee examined, officials said.

Officials said the suspect ran from the wreckage but was soon caught.

“He fled briefly on foot. We caught him without incident and he’ll be charged at the very least with evading, possible upgraded charges to follow,” Quinn said.

Late Monday, constable’s deputies still had not released the names of the suspect or two other drivers who were injured.