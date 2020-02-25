Child, 10, hospitalized after being shot in north Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – A child was hospitalized after being shot Tuesday in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting was reported around 4:17 p.m. at the Chisholm Trail Apartments near Rankin Road.
Deputies said the 10-year-old was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in unknown condition.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
