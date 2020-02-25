70ºF

Child, 10, hospitalized after being shot in north Harris County, officials say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Sky 2 over shooting scene that left child injured in north Harris County on Feb. 25, 2020.
HOUSTON – A child was hospitalized after being shot Tuesday in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 4:17 p.m. at the Chisholm Trail Apartments near Rankin Road.

Deputies said the 10-year-old was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in unknown condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

