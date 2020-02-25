Amber Alert issued for missing 8-month-old girl from Mesquite

TEXAS – An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-month-old girl from Mesquite who has been missing since Friday, officials said.

Mesquite police are searching for 8-month-old Nyla Crockett and the suspect tied to her abduction, Chenario Crockett, 30, officials said. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans with black or brown boots. Law enforcement officials have not described the woman’s relationship with the missing child.

The child is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, officials said.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-216-6241.