14-year-old turns himself in after admitting to accidentally shooting 5-year-old sister, police say

HOUSTON – A 14-year-old has turned himself in after accidentally shooting his 5-year-old sister in the stomach Monday, police said.

It is currently unknown when or where he turned himself in or if he has been charged. Police said the teen is currently in custody.

According to Houston firefighters, they initially received reports of an electrical shock at around 12:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of W. 34th Street. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound and said they immediately requested police.

The child was rushed to a trauma center in critical condition, police said. According to Lieutenant Yi, the child is now in stable condition.

Monday afternoon, the girl’s grandfather, Osmin Ayala, told KPRC 2 that his granddaughter was alert and would survive the stomach wound.

“My granddaughter says it was an accident. I told him. I told him never to play with guns,” Ayala said.

Yi said the family was asleep when the shooting happened. The mother told police she awoke after hearing the gunshot.

Police said the mother entered the living room to find her daughter was shot, and her 14-year-old son in a panic. Police said the firearm was on the ground and the son picked it up and ran out of the apartment.