Texas woman who lost young child gifts another family a special surprise

HOUSTON – A good deed has gone viral on Facebook.

A mother said she went to pick up a birthday cake she ordered Saturday from a Kroger in Alvin, Texas. When she arrived, she said she discovered the daughter’s cake had already been paid for. One of the store’s workers explained that the lady who purchased the cake had left a note.

“I told her I don’t think I can read it in here I will cry,” Holly Grimet wrote on Facebook. “She said we have all cried.”

In the letter posted on Facebook, the woman wrote:

“My son.... would have been eight years old today. I want to remember my son by doing good to others. I hope you enjoy your child’s cake and I hope your day is special. Hold your baby a little tighter today, watch them as they play, be patient with them, kiss their sweet little hand, and tell them how much you love them. Our children are such special gifts. I hope your day is beautiful.”

The mother said the kind gesture by the stranger melts her heart.

“I feel at times I’m always trying to do the right thing and wanting to be a better person even though I fall short daily,” she wrote. “I’m a crying mess. So thankful for my babies.”