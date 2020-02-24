Woman accused of abandoning niece at Willowbrook Mall’s playground area

HOUSTON – A woman is accused of abandoning her niece in the Willowbrook Mall playground area on Friday, according to court records.

Alicia Perez-Zuniga, 26, was charged with abandoning a child with intent to return after Houston police said she left her 3-year-old niece at the playground while she went shopping.

Police said Perez-Zuniga was seen taking the child to the play area around 2:30 p.m. and leaving the child at 2:45 p.m. Police said the young child was found wandering through the mall and HPD was called. Police said Perez-Zuniga showed back up to the play area around 3:30 p.m. looking for the child.

Police said officials returned the child to her mother and Perez-Zuniga was arrested.

Child Protective Services was also called to further investigate.

Perez-Zuniga was booked into Harris County Jail and her bond set at $1,000.