'Leaning Tower of Dallas’ expected to be demolished Monday morning

A social media sensation dubbed the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” is expected to be demolished on Monday morning.

After the implosion Sunday failed to bring down the core of the 11-story former Affiliated Computer Services building, the online jokes and photos began. Many, inspired by Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa, posted photos showing themselves pretending to prop up the lopsided tower.

CNN reports that once the building is demolished completely, a new 27-acre development with high-rise residential and office spaces, hotels, restaurants, a park and entertainment will take its place.

