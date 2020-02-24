This is how you can hang with alpacas and have all-you-can-eat crawfish this March

HOUSTON – A Katy bar is hosting an unusual event.

“Alpacas & Brews” will take place at the Wildcatter Saloon at 26913 Katy Freeway on March 29. The event starts at 3 p.m. and features a few cuddly long-neck animals, beer and crawfish.

Guests can purchase all-you-can-eat crawfish for $20. Entry into the event is free.

Wildcatter Saloon is a four-acre concert venue where bands can play indoors and outdoors.