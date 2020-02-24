63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

63ºF

Local News

This is how you can hang with alpacas and have all-you-can-eat crawfish this March

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: local, things to do, alpacas, Houston, Katy
EXETER, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Alpacas wait to be judged in the arena at the Devon County Show on May 19, 2011 in Exeter, England. One of the regions biggest county shows, it is often seen as a curtain raiser for the whole showing season. As well being a agricultural livestock and produce showcase, it is also used as a barometer for the health of the whole agricultural industry in general. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
EXETER, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Alpacas wait to be judged in the arena at the Devon County Show on May 19, 2011 in Exeter, England. One of the regions biggest county shows, it is often seen as a curtain raiser for the whole showing season. As well being a agricultural livestock and produce showcase, it is also used as a barometer for the health of the whole agricultural industry in general. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) (2011 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – A Katy bar is hosting an unusual event.

“Alpacas & Brews” will take place at the Wildcatter Saloon at 26913 Katy Freeway on March 29. The event starts at 3 p.m. and features a few cuddly long-neck animals, beer and crawfish.

Guests can purchase all-you-can-eat crawfish for $20. Entry into the event is free.

Wildcatter Saloon is a four-acre concert venue where bands can play indoors and outdoors.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: