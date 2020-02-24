City of Houston hires planner in effort to create better public transportation

The City of Houston’s intentions to build a better mass transit system took a big step forward Monday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the appointment of David Fields as the city’s first chief transportation planner.

Turner said creating more options for transit in the city will reduce deaths resulting from automobile accidents. He said he wants citizens to have more options such as walking, biking and riding transit.

“Houston needs a Chief Transportation Planner who can create safe and efficient transportation options for all Houstonians. I am confident that David Fields will break down the silos and fully integrate the city’s mobility solutions with all our partners,” Turner said. “He will also be instrumental in making Vision Zero a reality, allowing the city to eliminate, or significantly reduce, deaths and serious injuries caused by automobile crashes by the year 2030.”

Fields will work with the city’s planning and development department and transportation partners such as Houston Public Works, METRO, TxDOT, and the Houston-Galveston Area Council.

“Transportation can change people’s lives. Doing it right starts by making sure every Houstonian can safely cross the street and ends when everyone can safely and easily connect from their home to their job, their school, and all Houston has to offer,” Fields said. “I look forward to working with every neighborhood, so transportation serves their needs.”