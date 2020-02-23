Several units damaged in early-morning fire at northwest Houston apartment complex, officials say

HOUSTON – Flames ripped through multiple units at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Sunday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Antoine Drive near West Tidwell Road. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a 2-story apartment building at the center of the complex.

Officials attacked the blaze but it took considerable time to knock down the fire, said Blake White, deputy chief with the Houston Fire Department.

The fire damaged around eight units and about 10 other units sustained some smoke and water damage, White said.

One person at the scene was treated for smoke inhalation, White said.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.