Impeachment in the rear view mirror: Partisan politics to continue?

U.S. Rep Garcia: Impeachment was right thing to do

It is the height of the political season with political opposites entrenched in their own ideology. Many polls show that Americans were split in their opinions about the impeachment of President Trump. But Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, (D) 29th ,says she has no regrets about her role as one of the impeachment managers bringing the case against President Trump during the Senate trial. “Their worst fear was someone like Donald Trump.” She said about the people she represents. “That’s why the impeachment clause was put in there. So that if we had a president who had done the things that this president has done, that we would have a way to remove him from office.” Garcia is a guest on Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and talks about her impeachment experience and her support for Vice President Joe Biden in his bid for the Democratic nomination for President.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady: Impeachment got in the way of progress

Congressman Kevin Brady, (R) 8th is a guest this week and says not only was the impeachment process a waste of time but that it also worked to turn many people toward the Republican party. “Independents especially have really turned away from the Democratic party,” he said. “They’re just tired at what they saw. They’re the ones, think that are urging us more than anything. Come together. Solve some problems. I’m eager myself.” Brady also talks about the priorities of constituents at home and the prospects for bipartisan legislation in the future.

Women’s Black Empowerment at HCC Scholarship Gala

For more than ten years the Houston Community College Black History Scholarship Gala has hosted some of the biggest names in the Black community, James Earl Jones, Spike Lee, Julian Bond, Vanessa Williams and the Reverend Jesse Jackson are just a few. This year the focus will be on “The Empowerment of the Black Woman” with special guests, actors Lynn Whitfield and Robin Givens. “The biggest thing about it is we’re going to have a great time with them, said Karl Mayes, a member of the HCC Black History Scholarship Gala Committee. “ They’re going to speak on their behalf about the empowerment of African American women as it relates to entertainment. But we’ll roll that over and we talk about it in life and some of the barriers that are still being broken.” Ticket information can be found at the link below.

