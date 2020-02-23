HPD: Woman on life support after being shot in the head

HOUSTON – A woman was shot in the head and critically injured Saturday night in Houston.

A drive-by shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Glenmont Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.

Shooting: A female was found shot at 6100 Glenmont Dr and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. #hounews CC5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 23, 2020

The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann where she’s currently on life support. Doctors told officials they do not expect the victim to survive her injuries.

Police are searching for two suspects who left the scene in a black, four-door vehicle, according to officials.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact HPD homicide detectives.