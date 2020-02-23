HPD: Man found dead with gunshot wounds in southwest Houston field

Houston – A body was discovered in a southwest Houston field Sunday morning. Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the man sustained his fatal injuries from a shooting.

Someone made the discovery around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Westridge St. and Bartell Dr., and contacted police. Investigators said it appeared the man had gotten into an altercation with another man, who they said exited a car and discharged a weapon up to five times. The victim tried to run across the street and collapsed in a field behind an apartment complex.

Detectives said the victim was a Black man in his 20′s-30′s. His identify is being withheld until his family has been notified, according to police.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to the homicide division at (713) 308-3600.