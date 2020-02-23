17-year-old injured in shooting on Galveston Causeway, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas – Someone opened fire on a vehicle driving on the Galveston Causeway Sunday morning, injuring a 17-year-old in the vehicle, officials said.

The shooting happened just after midnight on the causeway bridge. A red Ford mustang was driving toward Galveston when someone in another vehicle shot at the car, injuring the 17-year-old.

Two other people in the Ford Mustang were not injured during the shooting, according to officials.

Those in the car drove to a stand-alone emergency room. Galveston Police were called to the emergency room and an ambulance transported the teenager to the trauma center at UTMB Health John Sealy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Xavier Hancock with the Galveston Police Department.

The Mustang had at least two bulky holes in the rear right panel of the vehicle.

Police did not release a description of the shooter’s vehicle.