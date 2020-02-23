1 injured in officer-involved shooting; 2 found dead inside Missouri City residence, police say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – One person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night outside a Missouri City residence where two people were found dead, an official with the Missouri City police said.

The incident happened at a residence in the 1100 block of Mesa Verde Drive. Around 6:40 p.m., an officer arrived at the home in response to a 911 call, said Lt. Russell Terry with the Missouri City Police Department. Upon arrival, the officer faced an armed suspect outside and the officer shot the armed suspect, Terry said.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired or if the suspect shot at the officer, according to officials.

Authorities said the armed suspect was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said two people were discovered dead inside the home. Officials consider their deaths “suspicious in nature” and an investigation into the deaths is ongoing, according to authorities.

The relationship between the armed suspect outside the home and the people found dead inside the home remains unclear.

Texas Rangers and the District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.