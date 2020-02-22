HCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed on East Freeway near Beltway 8

HOUSTON – A pedestrian was hit and killed on East Freeway near Beltway 8 Saturday morning, Harris County Sherrif Ed Gonzalez said.

Eastbound lanes of the East Freeway from Uvalde to Beltway 8 were temporarily closed following the fatal crash, Gonzalez said in a tweet.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash at IH-10 in East Harris County. Unknown female was on the freeway when struck by multiple vehicles. Drivers stopped to assist, but female was pronounced deceased. Fwy temporarily shut down from Uvalde to Beltway 8 pic.twitter.com/n0lZvTeRy8 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 22, 2020

Harris County Deputies responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident in the 14100 block of East Freeway around 4:45 a.m., officials said.

According to officials, a pedestrian attempted to cross main lanes of the East Freeway and was struck by at least one vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to an official with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.