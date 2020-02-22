This new subscription service in Houston lets you pick a different car to drive every day

Drivers can switch their ride every day with Nissan’s new subscription service.

Nissan is testing its new subscription service, dubbed Nissan Switch, in the greater Houston area, according to release.

"Nissan Switch is another way that Nissan is testing alternatives to the notion of traditional mobility, without long-term financial commitments for our customers," said Andrew Tavi, vice president, Legal, External Affairs and Business Development, Nissan North America. "This program provides more choice, convenience, and flexibility. For those who want a sedan during the week and an SUV or sports car, like the GTR, on the weekends, Nissan Switch provides the solution."

There are two tiers to Nissan's new subscription services: ‘premium’ and ‘select’. Each tier of the subscriptions requires a $495 membership activation fee. The biggest difference between the tiers lies in the monthly fee and in the range and type of vehicles members can access. The ‘select’ tier costs $699 monthly and subscribers can choose between these vehicles: Altima, Rogue, Pathfinder, and the Frontier. The ‘premium’ subscription tier costs $899 monthly. Members of this tiers can choose between all the vehicles offered in the ‘select’ tier along with the LEAF PLUS, Maxima, Murano, Armada, TITAN, and the 370Z. The tier also unlocks the option to rent a GT-R for an additional $100 a day.

Both tiers of the monthly subscription include a vehicle, unlimited switches (as often as a new vehicle each day), delivery, cleaning, insurance, roadside assistance, and regular maintenance, according to a release.

Here’s how it works: Members select the car they’d like to drive and a dealership concierge will deliver the vehicle anywhere in the service area. The concierge will also offer to answer any questions about the selected vehicle’s features.

For more information about Nissan Switch, or to enroll in the service, head here: www.nissanswitch.com. Enrollment ends in August 2020.