Sarofim Pavilion Tower at Memorial Hermann opens Thursday

HOUSTON – If you’ve been near the Texas Medical Center in the last few years, you probably noticed a new tower under construction at Memorial Hermann. It’s called the Sarofim Pavilion and a lot of patient care will be moving to this new building starting Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Here's what you need to know starting today:

Sarofim Pavilion by the numbers

186 Patient beds

17 Stories

24 New ORs (including 3 Hybrid ORs)

335 People can now be seated at the cafeteria

900 New parking spaces

2,250 New employees

Exterior (EYP Architecture and Engineering/Memorial Hermann)

Sarofim Pavilion will be home to:

The Red Duke Trauma Institute at Memorial Hermann-TMC

Memorial Hermann Life Flight®, including the John S. Dunn Helistop and dispatch center; and the John S. Burn Center, the only comprehensive burn center in Houston verified by the American Burn Association

New pediatric facilities, including a pediatric Hybrid

The new emergency room (ER) entrance. Use the driveway next to the old ER on Cambridge.

Life Flight Lobby (EYP Architecture and Engineering/Memorial Hermann)

John S. Dunn Heliport (EYP Architecture and Engineering/Memorial Hermann)

Steel Boots in Helipad (EYP Architecture and Engineering/Memorial Hermann)

What is a Hybrid OR?

The new trauma hybrid operating room (OR), are large operating rooms specifically for the most critically injured trauma patients.

The new OR will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and will allow surgeons the ability to perform a CT scan of the head, neck, chest, abdomen and pelvis on the operating room table, getting the results faster and working on the operation much sooner than traditional methods.

“Early hemorrhage control improves survival in trauma patients. Select trauma patients will be transported directly from the helipad or ambulance bay to the hybrid OR to expedite surgical hemorrhage control,” said Michelle McNutt, MD, a trauma surgeon affiliated with Memorial Hermann.

In theory, this could mean a greater survival rate among the most critically injured.