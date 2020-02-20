Here is a first look at the Texas High-Speed Train that will connect Houston and Dallas

HOUSTON – The trip between Dallas and Houston is about to get a lot more comfortable, at least according to the developers of the “Texas Bullet Train.”

Texas Central Railway is offering a first look at what the new high-speed train will look like and explained some of its features.

According to the Dallas-based company, unlike airplanes, passengers will no longer have to worry about getting stuck with the middle seat. The train connecting Houston and Dallas will have no middle seat and will provide reclining seats and an extra foot of legroom compared to standard airlines.

Full Screen 1 / 6 First look at the Texas High-Speed Train

There will also be more aisle space, larger windows and free Wi-Fi. Some of the cars will also have the ability to be configured into “quote cars” by using lighting and restrictions on phone usage, according to a news release.

Texas Central said the train will also meet or exceed all ADA specifications, making it easier for passengers with disabilities to make the trip between Houston and Dallas.

Developers are waiting on approvals from the federal railroad administration. However, construction on the bullet train is expected to begin in 2020 and will take an estimated five to six years, which means the service could start as early as 2026.

Once complete, passengers could shuttle between Dallas and Houston in just 90 minutes at a cost that reportedly would be less than a plane ticket.

According to the Texas Central, the rail is expected to generate $36 billion in statewide economic benefits over the next 25 years and will create 10,000 direct jobs per year during peak construction and 1,500 permanent jobs when fully operational.

For more information about the train visit the Texas Central website.