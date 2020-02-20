Have you seen him? Houston man wanted for capital murder, Humble police say

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Humble Police Department are asking for the public's assistance in locating a fugitive who is wanted for capital murder.

Police said on Friday, Feb. 3 at around 5:50 p.m., the victim was found dead in his residence located in the 2700 block of Wilson Road.

After a detailed investigation, police said Kyle Avery Jackson, 21, was identified and charged as the person responsible for the victim’s death.

Police said Jackson is currently on the run and was last seen in a silver/gray 2012 Chevrolet Impala. Police said the rear passenger door of the suspect’s vehicle has discoloration in the paint along with other damages to the body of the vehicle.

Jackson is described to be 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 160-180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to contact 713-222-TIPS (8477).