High-speed chase ends in Independence Heights; 3 taken into custody

HOUSTON – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Houston police officers were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon.

The chase began at 2:38 p.m. in Waller County on Highway 290 and the driver fled into Houston, troopers said.

Sky 2 followed the chase for nearly 20 minutes before the suspect’s vehicle stopped at the home located on East 32nd and Main Street. Three people, two men and a woman, were seen being taken into police custody.

Police said the suspects are tied to an armed robbery.

This is a developing story.

How KPRC 2 handles police chases

How it works: On television and through our online live stream, we have the ability to add a 5-10 second delay during police chases.

Why we do this: This is done so producers can catch anything violent or inappropriate before our audience might see it. Also, this helps our producers make a decision about whether to broadcast this sort of material.

What we did in this instance: KPRC 2 used a 4-5 second delay in this chase in case.

Here is a list of our full online crime standards