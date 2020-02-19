Say ‘I do’ at these 5 unforgettable Houston-area wedding venues

HOUSTON – From intimate to extravagant, these unusual Houston-area wedding venues are sure to make your wedding an unforgettable experience.

Looking for a wild wedding backdrop? Consider getting hitched at the Houston Zoo. The sea lion deck, jaguar habitat, gorilla arrival building and the reptile and amphibian house are among the many venues up for grabs.

Do you consider yourself an adrenaline junkie? Take the plunge at 14,000 feet. Whether you want an intimate ceremony or a skydiving extravaganza, the adrenaline experts at Skydive Spaceland Houston will help you organize an unforgettable event.

Get married in 16th century-style at the Texas Renaissance Festival. Whether the wedding of your dreams is an intimate gathering in the rose garden or a raucous, 200-guest affair featuring bagpipes and a carriage procession, you’ll get a fairy tale wedding fit for royalty at the Texas Renaissance Festival.

If you’re searching for a unique wedding venue with historical charm, consider Station 3, aka Stonewall, one of Houston’s original fire stations. The fire station turned event venue is located just outside downtown Houston and can accomodate groups as large as 225 people.

Got a massive guest list that just keeps growing? The hangar at the 1940 Air Terminal Museum will fit up to 500 wedding-goers comfortably. Located at the site of William P. Hobby Airport, the museum offers an intimate atrium and gigantic hangar. Once you the tie knot, hop over to Jobby and fly off on your honeymoon.