Pearland girls softball coach accused of inappropriately touching 11-year-old player, court records show

HOUSTON – A Pearland softball coach is charged after being accused of inappropriately touching an 11-year-old player, court records show.

Carlos Morgan, 59, is accused of having inappropriate contact with the child before and during batting lessons, officials said. Morgan was charged with indecent assault and was arrested on Thursday but has since bonded out of custody.

According to the court documents, Morgan would pick up the girl and take her to batting cages at 5 Tool Sports Hitting & Training in Pearland.

The girl’s mother reported to police that Morgan kissed her daughter on the mouth and used his tongue on multiple occasions, per court documents. The alleged incidents happened in Morgan’s truck outside the batting cage facility.

Court records reveal the girl’s mother learned of the alleged abuse when one morning, the child was supposed to attend batting practice with Morgan and she told her mother she didn’t want to go. The mother told police she questioned the girl and that’s when she told her about the kissing.

According to court documents, Morgan would get upset if the child didn’t kiss or hug him back, bought her gifts and texted her “I love you,” and demanded a return text with the same.

When questioned by the police, Morgan admitted to kissing the chid but said he never used his tongue, per court documents. Police said he said he gave her a “peck” on the cheeks and lips.

According to court documents, Morgan also admitted to sending “I love you,” texts but not in a sexual gratifying, but as if she was his own child. He also said h bought her Christmas presents and other gifts.

The Pearland Girls Softball Association released a statement after accusations against Morgan came to light:

“Due to recent charges filed against Carlos Morgan Sr., PGSA would like to state that although he is a batting instructor in the city of Pearland he does not use any facilities under our control and is not affiliated with PGSA," the group wrote. "We take pride in our organization and your daughters’ safety is our first priority. PGSA requires yearly background checks and Safesport training for anyone currently involved in coaching.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.