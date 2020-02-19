Federal judge dismisses lawsuit over Addicks, Barker releases during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Federal Judge Loren A. Smith dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday filed against the Army Corps of Engineers over the release of water from the two west Harris County reservoirs. Though the court says it is sympathetic to the losses of those impacted as a result of Hurricane Harvey, the court said the government is not responsible for imperfect flood control of waters created by an “Act of God.”

Federal engineers said the controlled releases from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs were necessary after both pools reached record levels. They said the releases would protect the integrity of the dams and prevent catastrophic damage if the dams were breached.

The McGehee, Chang, Landgraf, Feiler Law firm released the following statement after the judge’s ruling:

“We strongly disagree with this ruling, which is contrary to Judge Lettow’s decision for the Upstream case. Further, Judge Smith’s ruling is also contrary to other case precedents, either from the Supreme Court or the Court of Federal Claims (this very court). We will convene the Downstream litigation team and explore our option to appeal this ruling to the court of appeals.”

Judge Smith will hold a status conference Wednesday at 2 p.m.