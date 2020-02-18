Trailer used to store over $25,000 worth of equipment stolen from Cypress storage facility
HOUSTON – Jason Lapasinskas is asking for the public’s help in locating a trailer that is storing more than $25,000 worth of audio and video equipment.
The trailer, worth several thousand dollars itself, was stolen from the Morningstar storage located in the 17500 block of Telge Road.
Surveillance videos captured images of two men taking the trailer, license plate 856619H on Feb. 9.
A black Ford F-150 with an Under Armour decal was seen hauling away the stolen trailer.
Lapasinskas, an audio-video technician, collected the equipment for his 30-year career.
He also worked at the Woodlands Church for about 15 years and uses the equipment to help with special events but mainly it’s used as an extra source of income.
"This is all my personal equipment that I just use on the side to help out bands or make a little bit extra here and there to help out my family," Lapasinskas said.
The stolen trailer has now forced Lapasinskas to cancel at least one gig because it can’t afford to replace the stolen items.
Lapasinskas has filed a police report with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. He is asking anyone with information on the stolen items, the men that were seen in the images or the black Ford F-150, to call 911.
"If everybody will just lookout for it,” Lapasinskas said.
The list of items inside the trailer includes:
- 4- turbosound iq15 powered speakers
- 8- turbosound iq18b powered subwoofers
- 2- custom dollie boards for turbosound iq18b
- 2- safe case ata dual case for iq15 speakers
- 1- pair griffin crank up lighting stands w/t bars
- 2- on stage stands ss7747 crank up m20
- 2- prox heavy duty lighting t bars
- 2- qsc m20 k series pole extension
- 1- pair on stage lsa7700p extension arms
- 16- u king 270 watt rgbw led par light
- 1- nsi mlc 16 lighing console
- 1- donner 8 piece wireless Dmx dfi
- 2- large ATA storage trunk 48’x22’x2
- 2- 50’ 12/3 3 prong heavy duty extension cord
- 2- 50’ 12/3 heavy duty extension cord
- 4- 100’ 12/3 heavy duty extension cord
- 10- e string tri tap nema5-15 adapter
- 6- 50’ edison to powercon power cable 20-
- 6’ powercon to powecon power cable
- 4- 10’ powercon to powercon power cable
- 6- 25’ powercon to powercon power cable
- 4- 50’ powercon to powercon power cable
- 6- powercon to edison 4 outlet power boxes
- 6- onstage ms9701tb+ heavy duty boom mic stand
- 10- 6’ 3 pin xlr dmx cable
- 10- 10’ pig hog mic cable
- 12- 30’ pig hog mic cable
- 10- 50’ pig hog mic cable
- 1- whirlwind 30’ 12 channel sub snake
- 2- 100’ ethercon to ethercon cat5e cable
- 2 - whirlwind 100’ xlr pair mk4pp100
- 1– cargo mate etrack adjustable bungee strap (2)
- 4- 20’ etrack ratchet straps
- 2- etrack load bars
- 1- chauvet dj haz4d hazer
- 4- 15’ black endless ratchet straps
- 2- 20’ black heavy duty endless ratchet straps
- 1- 2 pack lighting truss t bar adapter
- 10-global truss quick rig clamps black
- 4- hosa 2’ daisy chain iec power cables
- 1- 200’ 4 ch cat6 tactical ethernet snake
- 2- furman ss-6b surger power strips
