Trailer used to store over $25,000 worth of equipment stolen from Cypress storage facility

HOUSTON – Jason Lapasinskas is asking for the public’s help in locating a trailer that is storing more than $25,000 worth of audio and video equipment.

The trailer, worth several thousand dollars itself, was stolen from the Morningstar storage located in the 17500 block of Telge Road.

Surveillance videos captured images of two men taking the trailer, license plate 856619H on Feb. 9.

A black Ford F-150 with an Under Armour decal was seen hauling away the stolen trailer.

Lapasinskas, an audio-video technician, collected the equipment for his 30-year career.

He also worked at the Woodlands Church for about 15 years and uses the equipment to help with special events but mainly it’s used as an extra source of income.

"This is all my personal equipment that I just use on the side to help out bands or make a little bit extra here and there to help out my family," Lapasinskas said.

The stolen trailer has now forced Lapasinskas to cancel at least one gig because it can’t afford to replace the stolen items.

Lapasinskas has filed a police report with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. He is asking anyone with information on the stolen items, the men that were seen in the images or the black Ford F-150, to call 911.

"If everybody will just lookout for it,” Lapasinskas said.

The list of items inside the trailer includes: