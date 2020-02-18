Person fatally shot during family dispute near Rosharon, deputies say

HOUSTON – A person was shot to death during a family dispute Monday near Rosharon, according to Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. on County Road 368 and FM 1462.

Deputies said there was an ongoing family dispute over the past several days, leading up to Monday’s fatal shooting. Deputies said several people have been detained and being questioned.

Investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story.