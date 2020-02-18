Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in Clear Lake area, police say

HOUSTON – A man and woman were found dead Tuesday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide in the Clear Lake area, according to a tweet from the Houston Police Department.

Officials received the first report at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday at a home located at 15803 Heatherdale Street. Homicide detectives with the Houston Police Department are assisting Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s deputies in the investigation.

Investigators at the scene told KPRC 2 that it is believed the man and woman were over the age of 65 and were married.

