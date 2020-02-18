Ground breaks on Montrose Collective, an urban development

HOUSTON – An urban development that will feature office space, boutique retail, restaurants and a library has broken ground in the popular Montrose neighborhood.

The development threads three new-construction boutique workspace and retail buildings with two repurposed structures. Montrose Collective will include more than 100,000 square feet of creative office space, more than 50,000 square feet of retail space and a new 10,000 square-foot neighborhood library that will span across four separate buildings.

“We worked to infuse the creative character and energy of the Montrose neighborhood into every aspect of the design,” said Michael Hsu, the designer of Montrose Collective.

The team leading the project said it prioritized the human experience, designing Montrose Collective around a live oak canopy, and connecting wide sidewalks with a half-acre public garden with canopies and covered walkways. Not only will it have large balconies and terraces at each level, giving the building’s occupants access to the outdoors, it will have a sweeping view of downtown, as well.

“Montrose has always been Houston’s epicenter for art, the birthplace of our cafe and counter-culture, and one of our most open and complete neighborhoods," said managing principal Steve Radom. “We envisioned Montrose Collective as a public space that respects the existing context, weaving together community gathering spaces and porous buildings that welcome neighbors and guests."

A representative with the project said a large focus of the project is to provide a safe and comfortable pedestrian experience, with draping plants, a warm landscape and custom light fixtures. It will also feature full-time onsite management, 24-hour security and structured parking.

The project team, which includes Michael Hsu Office of Architecture; landscape architect OJB (Office of James Burnett); structural engineer HOK; civil engineering firm Kimley-Horn and MEP firm DBR, emphasized wellness as a project goal.

“(We combined) planted patios with abundant energy-efficient glazing,” said Evan Peterson, development director of Radom Capital, which worked with J.P. Morgan Asset Management to make the development a reality. “We also believe that great placemaking requires differentiation and texture, so we included public art, exposed structural members and warm shaded soffits to create a uniquely layered urban environment.”

Montrose Collective is expected to open in late 2021. Click here to learn more.