Sunday Conversations: Meet Private Eye Richard Reyna

He’s a death row Private Investigator, who is a stand-out in his field after working on some of America’s most notorious death row cases— like That of Clarence Brandley, the black janitor wrongly convicted of raping and killing a white teenager in a Conroe school back in 85- and the case of Timothy McVeigh, in the Oklahoma City Bombing.

In his 3 decades-long career he has helped win the freedom of seven death row inmates and has assisted in commuting death sentences of many more.

In this weekend’s Sunday Conversation, Anchor Christine Noël sits down with Private Eye, Richard Reyna.