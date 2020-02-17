18-wheeler crash causes major backup in Brookshire area

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – The road is back open after an early morning crash that had traffic backed up for hours, authorities said.

According to police, the accident happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on I-10 and FM 359 in Brookshire.

Officers with the Brookshire Police Department said they are still working to learn more details about the crash but said three vehicles, including at least one 18-wheeler, were involved.

The accident caused traffic on the interstate and the frontage road to be backed up for at least two hours as crews worked to clear the debris from the crash.

It’s unclear what caused the accident, but it has been extremely foggy in this area all morning, making visibility extremely low. Authorities are working to determine if that may have been a factor.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured during the crash.