Out-of-this-world alien museum will land in Space City later this year

HOUSTON – Houston-area art fans and UFO enthusiasts, are you ready for a close encounter of the art kind? A new, interactive alien-themed museum will soon touch down in Space City.

The “technology-fueled experiential” art museum will pack its 40 exhibit rooms with extraterrestrials, artificial intelligence, immersive art, dazzling light displays meant to inspire a sense of wonder, according to a release.

The concept is the brainchild of Steve Kopelman, principal and COO of Escape the Room — the largest escape room company in the United States.

“Seismique will transport locals and visitors alike to an entirely new and unforeseen universe of creative inspiration and artistic manifestation,” Kopelman adds. “The galaxies are designed to stimulate imagination, heighten curiosity, inspire wonder, and – most importantly – deliver an extreme dose of fun.”

As part of its mission to support the local artistic community, Seismique will reserve about a quarter of its display space for Houston-based artists to create their own unique vessels of intergalactic expression through different art forms, according to a release.

Apart from an intergalactic escape, Seismique will also offer educational workshops for students across the Houston area interested in topics related to S.T.E.A.M. (Science/ Technology/ Engineering/ Arts/ Mathematics).

Currently, museum organizers are on the hunt for local artists to work with. Artists interested in collaborating with Seismique are asked to submit an artistic rendering of their proposed intergalactic or space-themed artwork, including a budget which factors the cost of materials and estimated labor hours. Artists can apply at www.seismique.com.

The 40,000-square-foot museum is slated to open in Fall 2020 at 2306 South Highway 6 on Houston’s west side.