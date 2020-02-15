Mother upset with how daycare handled her daughter’s injuries

RICHMOND – A concerned mother said her 2-year-old daughter was bitten and pinched while at the Kiddie Academy in Richmond last week.

“I’m putting her in the bath, and I see the two marks on her shoulder,” Heather Landrum said.

Landrum said her daughter Liv was only at the daycare for three days, but she quickly unenrolled her when the facility didn’t adequately handle her child being injured while in their care. The daycare is at 22031 Bellaire Blvd.

“Felt like I was just brushed off," she said. “And it wasn’t really taken as seriously as I would’ve hoped that it would’ve been.”

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Department, the Kiddie Academy of Richmond had four previous violations reported back in 2018. The violations include: a lack of good judgment, lack of supervision and after an injury to a child in another case, the facility did not notify the parent, per the records.

Landrum believes the daycare should do more when it comes to child safety.

“I just don’t want any other parent to have to feel that or have to go through that or have to find bruises, unexplained bruises. I didn’t even know where they came from,” said Landrum.

The Kiddie Academy of Richmond provided a written statement:

The child had been enrolled in the Academy for three days. We noticed and are well aware of the reported injuries. We remain extremely concerned, so much so that the Academy proactively notified law enforcement authorities and child protective services so these injuries can be investigated on every level, regardless of where and when they occurred.

We will continue to provide all information necessary to each investigative entity as our primary concern is the health and well being of this child, over the short and long term.

We will not elaborate further so as to not disrupt the integrity of the ongoing investigations. Again, our primary concern is the health and well-being of this child over the short and long-term.