Patients’ care, records in jeopardy after local dental office shut down several locations

HOUSTON – A Houston woman was disappointed to learn the dental office where her four children were treated shut down without warning.

"Nobody told me there were closing,” said Clevencia Adams. “Or that they were having any issues."

Stella Dental Care off the Gulf Freeway closed their doors late last year.

Months later, a sign on their door reads: “After many years of serving the community, we regret to inform you that Stella Dental Care is closed permanently due to financial difficulties.”

Adams said the dental office used to be packed with patients. She said the company had several locations in the Houston area, most of which have also closed.

There is still one office on Barker Cypress Road. However, the employees refused to speak with KPRC 2.

Now, Adams is left wondering what is next for her daughter.

"She’s stuck with braces that I have to find another orthodontist and pay them, basically pay for it all over again,” she said.

Adams said she paid for the braces upfront. Insurance covered $1,500 and she paid the remaining $1,500.

In addition to the money, Adams says she’s taken another hit. When Stella Dental Care closed, her children’s dental records were inside.

“No orthodontist wants to work over another’s [work], so they’re going to have to start her from scratch,” said Adams. “You should have some type of moral compass to at least let your patients know, ‘hey, we’re going to close.’”

KPRC 2 reached out to Stella Dental Care. All the phone numbers listed online are either answered or were disconnected.