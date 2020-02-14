Man falls to his death from ledge of parking garage in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after falling from a parking garage in downtown Houston overnight, police say.

Houston police said they were dispatched to the 800 block of Fannin Street at around 12:05 a.m. for what was originally a report of a gunshot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased man, they said.

Police said the man had driven into a parking garage and went up to the 13th floor. Police said he then reversed his car to the ledge and got onto the ledge. The man was then heard screaming for help, officers said. After that, police said the man fell to his death.

Authorities said there is no evidence of a shooting or that anyone else was inside the garage at the time.

According to police, they believe the reported gunshot was actually the sound of the man’s body hitting the ground. At this time, it does not look like foul play was involved, but HPD is not ruling it out, officers said. Police said they found footprints on the trunk of the vehicle.