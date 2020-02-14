All things free and fun to do this weekend
Freebie Friday
Go Treasure Hunting for Freebies
All-day Friday when you shop at Thompson’s Antique Center of Texas, you can pick up freebies from participating vendor booths. Thompson’s has more than 100 vendors and 108,000-square feet of unique finds on Hempstead Road inside the old JC Penney location at Northwest Mall. You’ll see special “Freebie Friday” signs in the booths of participating dealers. There will also be drawings for two $50 gift certificates, so don’t forget to put your name in when you stop by.
Free Capoeira Class
Learn Capoeira in Midtown Park Saturday. The Afro-Brazilian style of martial arts combines dancing, rhythm, strength, and discipline. Admission to the monthly class on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. is free.
Baby Day Event
Celebrate all things “baby” Saturday at the Baby Day event at the Baytown Community Center. The free event will have activities, baby bilingual toddler storytime, infant and toddler CPR classes and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Yachty Gras Boat Parade
Kick-off Mardi Gras by attending Clear Lake’s annual Yachty Gras Boat Parade Saturday at 7 p.m. Decked out boats parade down the Clear Lake channel past the Kemah Boardwalk, throwing beads at parade-goers. Boat owners are encouraged to go all out when decorating their boats.
Free Wellness Class
Nettbar on Nett Street is hosting a free wellness class for adults Sunday at 11 a.m. Just bring your yoga mat and your appetite. After the class, stick around for drinks and delicious foods.
