All things free and fun to do this weekend

Go Treasure Hunting for Freebies

Look for these signs on vendor booths at Thompson's Antique Center of Texas today to score freebies. (Thompson's Antique Center of Houston)

All-day Friday when you shop at Thompson’s Antique Center of Texas, you can pick up freebies from participating vendor booths. Thompson’s has more than 100 vendors and 108,000-square feet of unique finds on Hempstead Road inside the old JC Penney location at Northwest Mall. You’ll see special “Freebie Friday” signs in the booths of participating dealers. There will also be drawings for two $50 gift certificates, so don’t forget to put your name in when you stop by.

Free Capoeira Class

Learn Capoeira in Midtown Park Saturday. The Afro-Brazilian style of martial arts combines dancing, rhythm, strength, and discipline. Admission to the monthly class on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. is free.

Baby Day Event

Celebrate all things “baby” Saturday at the Baby Day event at the Baytown Community Center. The free event will have activities, baby bilingual toddler storytime, infant and toddler CPR classes and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yachty Gras Boat Parade

Kick-off Mardi Gras by attending Clear Lake’s annual Yachty Gras Boat Parade Saturday at 7 p.m. Decked out boats parade down the Clear Lake channel past the Kemah Boardwalk, throwing beads at parade-goers. Boat owners are encouraged to go all out when decorating their boats.

Free Wellness Class

Nettbar on Nett Street is hosting a free wellness class for adults Sunday at 11 a.m. Just bring your yoga mat and your appetite. After the class, stick around for drinks and delicious foods.